Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 15,810 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $495,011.10.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 769,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

