Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 42,375 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $468,243.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,988.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLAB stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 322,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,402. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAB. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

