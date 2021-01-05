Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $221.52. 7,873,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,483,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. United Bank grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,002,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $562,413,000 after buying an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 536,570 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $100,516,000 after acquiring an additional 391,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

