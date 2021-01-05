Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells 7,472 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $445,854.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,439.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.69. 247,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 174.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

