Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells 3,671 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. BidaskClub cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,428,000 after purchasing an additional 410,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after buying an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Teradata by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after buying an additional 204,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

