Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46.

On Thursday, November 19th, George Hu sold 7,912 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80.

Twilio stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,743. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Twilio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 8,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

