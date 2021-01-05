Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 2,514 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at $279,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 1,138,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,204. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 332,385 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Zuora by 106.2% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,925,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zuora by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Zuora by 7.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,002,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 136,811 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.06.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

