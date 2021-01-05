Insight Protocol (INX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,727.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $17,727.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00333728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025155 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

