Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Gap Down to $7.31

Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $6.78. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 4,577 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $95.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,357,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,616.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.