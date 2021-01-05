Insolar (XNS) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, and Hitbtc and Kucoin. During the last week, Insolar has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $340,534.32 and $243,019.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitmax and and Hitbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

