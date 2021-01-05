Insolar (XNS) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Insolar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. Insolar has a market capitalization of $404,404.60 and $428,866.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Insolar

Insolar (XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

