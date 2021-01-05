Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $33.65. Approximately 25,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 22,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

