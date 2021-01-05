Instem plc (INS.L) (LON:INS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $466.67

Shares of Instem plc (INS.L) (LON:INS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $466.67 and traded as high as $513.50. Instem plc (INS.L) shares last traded at $507.50, with a volume of 96,900 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 466.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 479.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.39 million and a P/E ratio of 253.75.

About Instem plc (INS.L) (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

