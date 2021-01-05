Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) were up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 244,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 230,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $14.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Intec Pharma by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

