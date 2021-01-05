Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.12 and last traded at C$5.09. 86,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 85,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price objective on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$277.95 million and a P/E ratio of -9.96.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.3434344 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.