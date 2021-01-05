Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,577,221. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $207.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

