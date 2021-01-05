Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 6,239 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.01. 1,760,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

