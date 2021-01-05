Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $116,077.08 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.01. 1,760,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

