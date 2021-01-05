Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $61.01. Approximately 1,815,603 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,570,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Summer Street initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,451,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

