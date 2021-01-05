Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Compass Point from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.83. 18,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $62.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $237,598.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $660,751.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,992,211 shares in the company, valued at $481,924,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 826,606 shares of company stock valued at $45,557,692. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.