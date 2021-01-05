Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.24

Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.24 and traded as high as $94.00. Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 63,067 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.31. The firm has a market cap of £46.48 million and a PE ratio of 38.54.

About Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

