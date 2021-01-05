Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.16. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in the gold and metals trading business in Canada, Bolivia, and Peru. It is involved in the gold refining; and physical commodities marketing and trading operations. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

