Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.86. Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 5,596 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.81 million and a PE ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.54.

Get Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) alerts:

Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) (TSE:IMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies Co. (IMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.