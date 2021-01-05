International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 103.79% and a negative net margin of 45.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

