International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Up 8.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 4,015,411 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,363,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 38.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 908,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 196,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

