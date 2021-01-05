International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

