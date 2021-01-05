Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.38

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and traded as low as $19.52. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 603 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $483.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

