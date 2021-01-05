Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.90

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $18.32. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 2,790 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

