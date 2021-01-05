Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead Sells 16,160 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $505,808.00.

Michael Halstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 769,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

