Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 321,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 387,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.
The firm has a market cap of $326.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 742,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter.
About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)
Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
