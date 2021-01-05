Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 321,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 387,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

The firm has a market cap of $326.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 742,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

