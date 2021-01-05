Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $701.37

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $701.37 and traded as high as $825.84. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 577,103 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.63.

The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $768.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,409,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after buying an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

