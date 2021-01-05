Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:INUV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.58. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 64,955 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

