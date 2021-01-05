Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.58. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 64,955 shares.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.
About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)
Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.
