Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.58. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 64,955 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.