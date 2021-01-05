Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.58. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 64,955 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Inuvo from $0.60 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

