Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $38.39. Approximately 152,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 111,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 368.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,479,000.

