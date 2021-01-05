Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.82. Approximately 42,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 34,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Gold Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 119.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Gold Fund by 72.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

