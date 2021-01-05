Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.42. Approximately 108,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 69,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

