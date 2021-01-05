Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $39.05. 253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco DB Silver Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Silver Fund by 45.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

