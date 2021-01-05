Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Up 3.8%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.65. 9,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 89,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

