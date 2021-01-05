Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $100.42

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and traded as high as $108.04. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF shares last traded at $104.94, with a volume of 55,495 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 19,901 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

