Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,946 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 15.5% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $311.38. 1,792,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,694,328. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $315.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.