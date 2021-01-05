Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.81 and last traded at $50.34. 3,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

