Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 67,513 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

