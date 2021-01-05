Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.86 and last traded at $40.95. 9,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 17,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.