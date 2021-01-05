Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 317,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 191,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

