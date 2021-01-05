Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.69 and last traded at $48.09. Approximately 6,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.99% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

