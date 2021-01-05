Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.73. 19,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 24,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $720,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.