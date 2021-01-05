Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.9% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV owned about 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 230.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.57. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.