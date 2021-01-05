InvestDigital Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,379.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $134,226.46 and approximately $128,379.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,043,833 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

