InvestDigital (IDT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,379.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $33.94. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $134,226.46 and approximately $128,379.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00028040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00259852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00481115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00049729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00252125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017248 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,043,833 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.